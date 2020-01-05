Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Few clouds, sunny skies

A few clouds are visiting the north bay early this morning with breezy winds. Sunny skies will dominate today bringing a pleasant afternoon.




VIDEO: ABC7 News' Julian Glover presents Meteorologist Lisa Argen's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Little change is in store for Monday with more dry skies.

Tuesday skies will cloud up leading to our next chance of rain in the evening.

This system will be weak but will linger into Wednesday morning. A better chance of rain arrives by next weekend.

Coast:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Sunshine today
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s & 40s

Peninsula:
Sunshine today
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the upper 30s to near 40

South Bay:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 40s

Monday:
A chilly start, then sunny
Highs: 56-60

