AccuWeather forecast: Few days of sunshine before weekend rain arrives

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is a clear and chilly night on the way.
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are posted for Lake and Mendocino county for sub-freezing temperatures. Lows fall into the low 30s to mid-40s.
Thursday is a sunny day with highs in the low to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 61
Oakland 65
San Jose 67
Concord 68
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
