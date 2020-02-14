AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers today, more on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Monday again.
We begin today with varying cloud cover from fog in the North Bay Valleys to cloudy conditions across the South Bay. Temperatures run a bit milder, lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
A cold front sweeps our neighborhoods today. It kicks up clouds, a few random showers and eliminates the warmth we felt yesterday. Highs range from the lower to middle 50s at the Coast to upper 50s to lower 60s across the Bay and Inland.
Clouds and scattered showers develop tonight. Lows dip into the lower 40s to near 50 degrees.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday merits a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers both days with thunderstorms possible Wednesday and cool highs in the lower to upper 50s.
A drying trend begins Thursday and a warming trend begins Friday.
Spring warmth increases during our dry weekend ahead.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/45
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 61/50
San Jose: 57/47
San Rafael: 59/45
Santa Rosa: 61/43
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers today, more on the way
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News