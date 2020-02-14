Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers today, more on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Monday again.
We begin today with varying cloud cover from fog in the North Bay Valleys to cloudy conditions across the South Bay. Temperatures run a bit milder, lower 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

A cold front sweeps our neighborhoods today. It kicks up clouds, a few random showers and eliminates the warmth we felt yesterday. Highs range from the lower to middle 50s at the Coast to upper 50s to lower 60s across the Bay and Inland.

Clouds and scattered showers develop tonight. Lows dip into the lower 40s to near 50 degrees.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday merits a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers both days with thunderstorms possible Wednesday and cool highs in the lower to upper 50s.

A drying trend begins Thursday and a warming trend begins Friday.

Spring warmth increases during our dry weekend ahead.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/45
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 61/50
San Jose: 57/47
San Rafael: 59/45
Santa Rosa: 61/43

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 59 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: New Jersey testing site reaches capacity before it opens
Hayward opening free COVID-19 testing center today
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
Bay Area family stuck in Peru after government closes border due to COVID-19
SF start-up helps to track spread of COVID-19 using smart thermometer
Pantry essentials for easy cooking while sheltering at home for COVID-19
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
Show More
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bay Area hospitals in need of supply donations
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF health care workers more concerned about medical supply shortage than COVID-19 itself
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
Bolinas residents plead with visitors to go home as crowds flock to beach towns
More TOP STORIES News