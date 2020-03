AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers today, more on the way

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Monday again.We begin today with varying cloud cover from fog in the North Bay Valleys to cloudy conditions across the South Bay. Temperatures run a bit milder, lower 40s to lower 50s.A cold front sweeps our neighborhoods today. It kicks up clouds, a few random showers and eliminates the warmth we felt yesterday. Highs range from the lower to middle 50s at the Coast to upper 50s to lower 60s across the Bay and Inland.Clouds and scattered showers develop tonight. Lows dip into the lower 40s to near 50 degrees.Our weather Tuesday and Wednesday merits a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers both days with thunderstorms possible Wednesday and cool highs in the lower to upper 50s.A drying trend begins Thursday and a warming trend begins Friday.Spring warmth increases during our dry weekend ahead.Concord: 61/45Fremont: 60/45Oakland: 59/49Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 61/50San Jose: 57/47San Rafael: 59/45Santa Rosa: 61/43TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 59 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 44 - 48 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now