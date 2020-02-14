AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers, warming continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You will find fewer clouds, low and high, this morning along with cooler temperatures. Lows dip into the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s around the Bay.
Sunshine and warmth increase this afternoon as showers become more isolated. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s from the Coast into San Francisco, lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle 60s Inland.
More stars than clouds fill our overnight sky. Watch out for patchy fog Inland. Lows dip to similar levels as this morning.
Weekend and Beyond:
Our warmest, brightest and least likely day with showers shows up tomorrow. Enjoy more spring warmth when not sheltering in place.
Rain returns Sunday afternoon and opens the door to chances of wet weather and cooler highs through Wednesday. Our Storm Impact Scale reads 1-Light for each day.
Temperatures:
Concord: 64/41
Fremont: 63/42
Oakland: 63/46
Redwood City: 63/42
San Francisco: 61/48
San Jose: 64/45
San Rafael: 62/43
Santa Rosa: 65/37
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Random Showers
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
