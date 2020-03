AccuWeather forecast: Fewer showers, warming continues

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You will find fewer clouds, low and high, this morning along with cooler temperatures. Lows dip into the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s around the Bay.Sunshine and warmth increase this afternoon as showers become more isolated. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s from the Coast into San Francisco, lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle 60s Inland.More stars than clouds fill our overnight sky. Watch out for patchy fog Inland. Lows dip to similar levels as this morning.Our warmest, brightest and least likely day with showers shows up tomorrow. Enjoy more spring warmth when not sheltering in place.Rain returns Sunday afternoon and opens the door to chances of wet weather and cooler highs through Wednesday. Our Storm Impact Scale reads 1-Light for each day.Concord: 64/41Fremont: 63/42Oakland: 63/46Redwood City: 63/42San Francisco: 61/48San Jose: 64/45San Rafael: 62/43Santa Rosa: 65/37TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny, Random ShowersHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Random ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 46 Degrees