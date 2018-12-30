Accuweather Forecast: Filtered sunshine with strong winds overnight

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4990588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There will be a Wind Advisory in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning for the north and east bay hills above 1,000 feet. Northerly sustained winds from 20-35 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph possible. Downed trees and power lines are also a possibility.