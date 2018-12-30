Accuweather Forecast: Filtered sunshine with strong winds overnight

There will be a Wind Advisory in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning for the north and east bay hills above 1,000 feet. Northerly sustained winds from 20-35 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph possible. Downed trees and power lines are also a possibility. Highs will range from 58-62.
Temperatures:
Concord: 34/62
Fremont: 48/59
Redwood City: 37/59
San Francisco: 46/57
San Jose: 40/60
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy winds late.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Becoming breezy late.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & becoming breezy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: High clouds & sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
A windy day.
HIGHS: 56-58.
