WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Filtered sunshine with strong winds overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

There will be a Wind Advisory in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning for the north and east bay hills above 1,000 feet. Northerly sustained winds from 20-35 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph possible. Downed trees and power lines are also a possibility.

There will be a Wind Advisory in effect late tonight through Tuesday morning for the north and east bay hills above 1,000 feet. Northerly sustained winds from 20-35 mph with gusts of 60-70 mph possible. Downed trees and power lines are also a possibility. Highs will range from 58-62.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 34/62
Fremont: 48/59
Redwood City: 37/59
San Francisco: 46/57
San Jose: 40/60

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy winds late.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Becoming breezy late.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & becoming breezy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: High clouds & sunshine.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
A windy day.
HIGHS: 56-58.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Woman captures brutal SF assault on video
Group of college football fanatics living on South Bay billboard down to two
Warriors beat Blazers to avenge earlier loss this week
Warriors' Andre Iguodala ejected for 'hostile act' after throwing ball into stands
Alabama beats Oklahoma to reach title game
Clemson heading to College Football Playoff championship game
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
San Quentin escapee captured in Paso Robles
Show More
Suspected hit-and-run crash on Bay Bridge is causing late-night traffic nightmare
Accident shuts down part of I-280 in San Francisco
Thousands attend community vigil for slain officer in Northern California
Stephen Curry gifts 9-year-old fan with Curry 6 shoes after letter
Barber in Spain uses samurai swords, blow torch to cut hair
More News