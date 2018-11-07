WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Fire danger coming

Wednesday will be warmer than average as a Red Flag Warning takes effect in the evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We have microclimates this morning. Under a clear, dry and nearly calm sky temperatures range from the middle 30s along the Coast and Inland Valleys to middle 50s in San Francisco.



If you run on sun you'll be energized today. If you like warm weather this afternoon's highs bring you happiness. Middle to upper 60s develop along the Coast, lower to middle 70s spread across the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s develop in our valleys.

Dangerous breezes, especially in our hills and mountains, arrive this evening.
RED FLAG WARNING: Today 10 p.m. -- Friday 7 a.m.

Temperatures above 1000' remain mild, middle 50s to lower 60s, while valleys dip into the upper 30s to middle 40s, with middle 40s to lower 50s elsewhere.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/48
Fremont: 76/48
Oakland: 77/50
Redwood City: 78/45
San Francisco: 74/52
San Jose: 78/48
San Rafael: 76/48
Santa Rosa: 81/39

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 65-69
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45-50

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76-81
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 39-44

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74-77
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 47-52

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77-81
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Mountain tops
Lows: 46-51

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73-78
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45-50

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75-80
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44-49

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Expect extremely dry air and sunshine everywhere and breezy conditions above 1000' tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures reach similar levels to today.

