AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger continues with heat + high-wind combo

Tonight is a warm night across the region. Lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 70s. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.

Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels. This combination will keep fire danger high as any fires could easily start and spread.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday is another hot day across the entire Bay Area.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11am lasting through 7pm for highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 100s.

Drink plenty of fluids, seek out shade/AC, check on kids/pets/elderly and take it easy as heat related illness is possible. A Spare the Air Day is in effect.

SPARE THE AIR: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Today & Tomorrow
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. Wednesday

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 102
San Francisco: 90
Oakland: 92
San Jose: 95
Concord: 101

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s to Lower 90s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 100s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to Lower 100s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

Thursday:
Relief from the heat begins. Under sunny skies highs range from the lower 70s to lower 90s.

