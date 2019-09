AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger continues with heat + high-wind combo

Temperatures:

Tonight is a warm night across the region. Lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 70s. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels. This combination will keep fire danger high as any fires could easily start and spread.Wednesday is another hot day across the entire Bay Area.A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11am lasting through 7pm for highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 100s.Drink plenty of fluids, seek out shade/AC, check on kids/pets/elderly and take it easy as heat related illness is possible. A Spare the Air Day is in effect. SPARE THE AIR : TodayHEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Today & TomorrowRED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. WednesdaySanta Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Lower 80s to Lower 90sTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 80s to Lower 100sTonight: Clear Skies/WindyLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 60s to Lower 70sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Upper 90s to Lower 100sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sRelief from the heat begins. Under sunny skies highs range from the lower 70s to lower 90s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now