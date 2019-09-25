AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger continues with heat + high-wind combo

Tonight is a warm night across the region. Lows drop into the mid-50s to lower 70s. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.
Gusts of 30-40mph are expected along with low humidity levels. This combination will keep fire danger high as any fires could easily start and spread.
Wednesday is another hot day across the entire Bay Area.
A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11am lasting through 7pm for highs ranging from the lower 80s to lower 100s.
Drink plenty of fluids, seek out shade/AC, check on kids/pets/elderly and take it easy as heat related illness is possible. A Spare the Air Day is in effect.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Today & Tomorrow
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. Wednesday
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 102
San Francisco: 90
Oakland: 92
San Jose: 95
Concord: 101
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 80s to Lower 90s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Lower 100s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies/Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 90s to Lower 100s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Thursday:
Relief from the heat begins. Under sunny skies highs range from the lower 70s to lower 90s.
