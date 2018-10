AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger developing

Temperatures:

We begin today with increasing high clouds and temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.High clouds exit south late this afternoon. The filtered sunshine and weak cold front creating the clouds helps keep us in seasonal levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.Critical fire conditions develop behind the cool front tonight. Breezes increase and relative humidity levels drop. That's why a Fire Weather Watch was issued. If conditions worsen, which is likely, a Red Flag Warning will be issued later today. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : Today 11p.m. - Wednesday 6a.m.Lows tonight dip into the lower to middle 50s below 1000' and middle 50s to middle 60s above 1000'.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 75/52Fremont: 73/51Oakland: 69/54Redwood City: 69/49San Francisco: 67/55San Jose: 73/50San Rafael: 73/50Santa Rosa: 73/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 49- 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Breezy HillsLows: 46 - 51 DegreesMostly sunny, breezy and a few degrees warmer than today.