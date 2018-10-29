AccuWeather Forecast: Fire danger developing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today with increasing high clouds and temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
High clouds exit south late this afternoon. The filtered sunshine and weak cold front creating the clouds helps keep us in seasonal levels, middle 60s to middle 70s.
Critical fire conditions develop behind the cool front tonight. Breezes increase and relative humidity levels drop. That's why a Fire Weather Watch was issued. If conditions worsen, which is likely, a Red Flag Warning will be issued later today.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Today 11p.m. - Wednesday 6a.m.
Lows tonight dip into the lower to middle 50s below 1000' and middle 50s to middle 60s above 1000'.
Temperatures:
Concord: 75/52
Fremont: 73/51
Oakland: 69/54
Redwood City: 69/49
San Francisco: 67/55
San Jose: 73/50
San Rafael: 73/50
Santa Rosa: 73/45
Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 49- 54 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Breezy Hills
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and a few degrees warmer than today.
