AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger increasing, heat decreasing

We begin today cooler with a clear sky Inland to partly cloudy over the Bay and Coast. Dress warmer for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
High clouds dim our afternoon sunshine and combine with an increasing sea breeze to bring relief from the heat. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast the middle 80s Inland.
The high clouds move east tonight. A clearing sky along with drier breezes help us cool back into the middle 40s to middle 50s. Breezes keep our hills in the 60s to lower 70s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
The increasing breezes create critical fire conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
RED FLAG WARNING: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday Noon
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday 5 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Wednesday 6 a.m. - Thursday 3 p.m.
Be prepared for power loss and to evacuate quickly should a fire erupt.
Temperatures:
Concord: 86/52
Fremont: 80/52
Oakland: 76/51
Redwood City: 80/52
San Francisco: 70/51
San Jose: 84/51
San Rafael: 80/47
Santa Rosa: 85/45
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 83 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
