AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger increasing, heat decreasing

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We begin today cooler with a clear sky Inland to partly cloudy over the Bay and Coast. Dress warmer for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.High clouds dim our afternoon sunshine and combine with an increasing sea breeze to bring relief from the heat. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast the middle 80s Inland.The high clouds move east tonight. A clearing sky along with drier breezes help us cool back into the middle 40s to middle 50s. Breezes keep our hills in the 60s to lower 70s.The increasing breezes create critical fire conditions Wednesday and Thursday.RED FLAG WARNING: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday NoonFIRE WEATHER WATCH: Wednesday 5 a.m. - Thursday 5 p.m.WIND ADVISORY: Wednesday 6 a.m. - Thursday 3 p.m.Be prepared for power loss and to evacuate quickly should a fire erupt.Concord: 86/52Fremont: 80/52Oakland: 76/51Redwood City: 80/52San Francisco: 70/51San Jose: 84/51San Rafael: 80/47Santa Rosa: 85/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 83 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 Degrees