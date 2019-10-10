Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger through this afternoon

RED FLAG WARNING: Today Until 5 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Today Until 3 p.m.




We begin this morning locked in the most dangerous period of our fire threat. Be vigilant again today.

Our sky is clear for the morning commute with winds creating a wide range of temperatures from the middle 30s near Ukiah to middle 60s in San Francisco.

Grab the sunglasses and expect temperatures to reach the lower to middle 70s along the Coast and San Francisco, with middle to upper 70s across the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.

Clear sky, calm conditions and extremely dry air allow our overnight night temperatures to cool into the upper 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco.

Friday and Beyond:
The extremely dry air lingers Friday and Saturday. Combine this with total sunshine and you have the makings of warmer than average afternoon temperatures. This is after cooler than average nights.
Our sea breeze and seasonal temperatures return Sunday and continue through next week.

Temperatures:
Concord: 82/48
Fremont: 77/47
Oakland: 77/50
Redwood City: 78/49
San Francisco: 76/50
San Jose: 79/50
San Rafael: 79/46
Santa Rosa: 82/40

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Calmer
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

