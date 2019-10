AccuWeather forecast: Fire danger through this afternoon

Temperatures:

RED FLAG WARNING: Today Until 5 p.m.WIND ADVISORY: Today Until 3 p.m.We begin this morning locked in the most dangerous period of our fire threat. Be vigilant again today.Our sky is clear for the morning commute with winds creating a wide range of temperatures from the middle 30s near Ukiah to middle 60s in San Francisco.Grab the sunglasses and expect temperatures to reach the lower to middle 70s along the Coast and San Francisco, with middle to upper 70s across the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.Clear sky, calm conditions and extremely dry air allow our overnight night temperatures to cool into the upper 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco.The extremely dry air lingers Friday and Saturday. Combine this with total sunshine and you have the makings of warmer than average afternoon temperatures. This is after cooler than average nights.Our sea breeze and seasonal temperatures return Sunday and continue through next week.Concord: 82/48Fremont: 77/47Oakland: 77/50Redwood City: 78/49San Francisco: 76/50San Jose: 79/50San Rafael: 79/46Santa Rosa: 82/40TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 70 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WindyHighs: 79 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & WindyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & CalmerLows: 45 - 50 Degrees