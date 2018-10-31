WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: First day of November to be sunny, mild

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and relatively mild, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday will be sunny and mild to warm -- especially for November -- with highs ranging from around 70 degrees on the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. We can expect only minimal cooling going into the weekend, but further cooling early next week will bring a more seasonal pattern.

Temperatures:
Concord 84
Oakland 79
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 75
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 86

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Around 70

East Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm for November
Highs: Mid 80s


North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm for November
Highs: Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
