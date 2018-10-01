AccuWeather Forecast: First storm of the fall season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the North Bay just before midnight and reaching southward and eastward during the early morning hours.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This is the Bay Area's first storm of the fall season, and it ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with light showers during the morning commute and continuing into the early afternoon. We can expect partial clearing in the late afternoon hours. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler than average, but a warmer and drier pattern will develop by the end of the week.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 78
Oakland 71
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 67
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 74
Coast
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 70s
Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light showers
Highs: Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s
Wednesday:
Partial Clearing
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!