AccuWeather Forecast: First storm of the fall season

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the North Bay just before midnight and reaching southward and eastward during the early morning hours.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This is the Bay Area's first storm of the fall season, and it ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with light showers during the morning commute and continuing into the early afternoon. We can expect partial clearing in the late afternoon hours. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler than average, but a warmer and drier pattern will develop by the end of the week.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 78
Oakland 71
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 67
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 74

Coast
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light showers
Highs: Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Showers Likely
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Around 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Upper 70s

Wednesday:
Partial Clearing
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland

