AccuWeather Forecast: First storm of the fall season

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with showers developing in the North Bay just before midnight and reaching southward and eastward during the early morning hours.This is the Bay Area's first storm of the fall season, and it ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Early morning low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with light showers during the morning commute and continuing into the early afternoon. We can expect partial clearing in the late afternoon hours. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler than average, but a warmer and drier pattern will develop by the end of the week.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 78Oakland 71Redwood City 73San Francisco 67San Jose 78Santa Rosa 74Tonight: Showers OvernightLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Near 60Tomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light showersHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Showers OvernightLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Showers LikelyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Around 60Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersHighs: Upper 70sPartial ClearingHighs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland