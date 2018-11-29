WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Flash Flood Watch for areas burned in Camp Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

With more rain on the way, there is Flash Flood Watch in effect for Camp Fire burn scar areas.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Today's storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas burned in the Camp Fire. An evacuation order has been issued by the Butte. Co. Sheriff's Office. High Surf and Wind advisories in effect in the Bay Area.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord: 50/59
Fremont: 50/58
Redwood City : 47/58
San Francisco: 52/59
San Jose: 49/65

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Showers and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain and wind.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rainy and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Rainy and windy
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Showers and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Friday:
Rain late at night.
HIGHS: 58-60

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
Strong wind and rain cause damage in North Bay
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Steph Curry responds to fan who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
California Democratic Chairman resigns amid misconduct probe
SFPD Bomb Squad clears scene at Hall of Justice
Strong wind and rain cause damage in North Bay
'GMA' Deals and Steals holiday edition: 16 exclusive gift picks for $20 and under
Show More
Strong storm brings flooded roadways to Bay Area
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Couple sues resort after bride says she was groped by butler
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe
High Surf Advisory continues at Bay Area beaches
More News