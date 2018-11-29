Accuweather Forecast: Flash Flood Watch for areas burned in Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today's storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for areas burned in the Camp Fire. An evacuation order has been issued by the Butte. Co. Sheriff's Office. High Surf and Wind advisories in effect in the Bay Area.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Temperatures:
Concord: 50/59
Fremont: 50/58
Redwood City : 47/58
San Francisco: 52/59
San Jose: 49/65
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Showers and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain and wind.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rainy and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Rainy and windy
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Showers and windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Friday:
Rain late at night.
HIGHS: 58-60
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!