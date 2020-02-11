Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Flirting with record warmth, breezes taper today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Breezes and other areas lacking them create stronger microclimates this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to near 60 during our commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

More good news about the windy conditions. The fastest breezes taper late this morning.
WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range
Through 11 a.m. Tuesday

Total sunshine and a mild start help us set new record high temperatures today. Highs reach the middle 60s at the Coast to lower and middle 70s around Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

A clear sky, calmer breezes and dry air lead to a cool conditions tonight. Lows drop into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Wednesday and Beyond:
The lack of an offshore breeze allows highs to begin lowering tomorrow but remain well above average levels.
Look for more fog the next few mornings and a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Highs range from the middle 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74/42
Fremont: 72/45
Oakland: 71/45
Redwood City: 70/41
San Francisco: 71/46
San Jose: 70/45
San Rafael: 71/44
Santa Rosa: 75/39

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 68 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

