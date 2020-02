AccuWeather forecast: Flirting with record warmth, breezes taper today

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Breezes and other areas lacking them create stronger microclimates this morning. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to near 60 during our commute.More good news about the windy conditions. The fastest breezes taper late this morning.WINDY ADVISORY: North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo RangeThrough 11 a.m. TuesdayTotal sunshine and a mild start help us set new record high temperatures today. Highs reach the middle 60s at the Coast to lower and middle 70s around Bay and Inland neighborhoods.A clear sky, calmer breezes and dry air lead to a cool conditions tonight. Lows drop into the upper 30s to middle 40s.The lack of an offshore breeze allows highs to begin lowering tomorrow but remain well above average levels.Look for more fog the next few mornings and a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Highs range from the middle 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.Concord: 74/42Fremont: 72/45Oakland: 71/45Redwood City: 70/41San Francisco: 71/46San Jose: 70/45San Rafael: 71/44Santa Rosa: 75/39TODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 72 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 68 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now