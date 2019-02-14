Accuweather Forecast: Flooding, strong winds

Today's storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. Strong winds and flooding will be the main issues as the rain will taper to scattered afternoon showers. South winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50-55 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be much cooler overnight dropping to the 40s. Another round of showers returns tonight into tomorrow.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. today
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. today
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. today
STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Looking ahead:
Colder air and showers for the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on
Monday, for Presidents' Day.
