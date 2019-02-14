WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Flooding, strong winds

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Today's storm ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. Strong winds and flooding will be the main issues as the rain will taper to scattered afternoon showers. South winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50-55 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows will be much cooler overnight dropping to the 40s. Another round of showers returns tonight into tomorrow.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. today
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. today
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. today

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: In the 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

Looking ahead:
Colder air and showers for the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on
Monday, for Presidents' Day.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
More Weather
Top Stories
50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after mudslide strikes neighborhood
Flood Warning triggers evacuations in San Jose
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place order, street closures
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Storm floods Marin County roads, forcing closures
Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts
Show More
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding
Lillard has 29 in Blazers' chippy 129-107 win over Warriors
BART on its way to San Jose
More News