Accuweather Forecast: Fog develops overnight

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Dense fog expected to develop again after midnight, especially in our North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Visibility could go down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Some pockets of coastal drizzle likely to develop as well. Lows drop into the upper 30s to Upper 40s.Wednesday begin with areas of dense fog slow to lift. They will be around for the AM rush. Midday we should see clearing skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.Morning fog to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Coastal DrizzleLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Fog to SunHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s