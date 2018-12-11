Accuweather Forecast: Fog develops overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Dense fog expected to develop again after midnight, especially in our North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Visibility could go down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Some pockets of coastal drizzle likely to develop as well. Lows drop into the upper 30s to Upper 40s.
Wednesday begin with areas of dense fog slow to lift. They will be around for the AM rush. Midday we should see clearing skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Thursday:
Morning fog to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Coastal Drizzle
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
