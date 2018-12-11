WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Fog develops overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dense fog expected to develop again after midnight, especially in our North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Visibility could go down to less than 1/4 of a mile. Some pockets of coastal drizzle likely to develop as well. Lows drop into the upper 30s to Upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday begin with areas of dense fog slow to lift. They will be around for the AM rush. Midday we should see clearing skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday:
Morning fog to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Coastal Drizzle
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Fog to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley
Time-lapse video of fog covering Golden Gate Bridge
Slopes opening early after back to back storms leave more than average snow
Majority of Calif. still suffering from moderate drought despite storms
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton
Oakland files lawsuit against NFL, Raiders over team's 'illegal move' to Las Vegas
SF police seeking women caught on camera in restaurant rampage
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Two charged for planning separate terror attacks in the US
Bear found in trash bin with mange doing well, but won't be released into wild
Rare albino deer caught on camera in Ohio
Dense Tule Fog impacts millions in Bay Area, Central Valley
Show More
Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Fog may have been factor in deadly hit-and-run in Fremont, police say
Charges dropped against Brooklyn mom whose baby was ripped away
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
More News