AccuWeather Forecast: Fog expands along coast, over the bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Wednesday night will be mostly clear inland, but fog will expand along the coast and locally over the bay. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with areas of lingering fog along parts of the coastline. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to mid and upper 80s inland. We can expect slightly warmer weather Friday, but gradual cooling will begin Saturday and continue into early next week.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 86
Oakland 69
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 62
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 86
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Cool
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Friday
Mostly Sunny/A Little Warmer
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 90s
