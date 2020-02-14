AccuWeather forecast: Fog near coast, bay; windy but sunny Saturday

Tonight will become partly to mostly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog near the coast and bay, and gusty winds across the entire region.
Early morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be windy, with lingering low clouds in the morning, but skies will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, with bright skies, gusty winds, and highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid 70s inland. A sunny and warmer pattern will begin on Monday, with afternoon highs returning to summerlike levels my midweek.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 64
Oakland 68
San Jose 72
Concord 75
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Windy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy, & Cool
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Windy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds/Windy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Windy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
