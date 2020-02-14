Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Fog near coast overnight, mostly sunny tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but widespread areas of fog will develop near the coast and bay and push locally inland. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow and Sunday will have very similar patterns--mostly sunny except at the coast, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to lower 90s inland.




Tomorrow also marks the beginning of summer, with the solstice occurring at 2:43PM. Sunday is Father's Day, and the weather will be quite mild and pleasant. The Bay Area's next warming trend will begin early next week.

VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 87
Concord 88

Coast:
Tonight: Fog Expands Overnight
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
Sunny & Warm Inland/Breezy & Cool at the Coast
Highs: Lower 60s Coast to Lower 90s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Berkeley mom films confrontation with white man who ripped down her BLM signs
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland Asian American student says teacher asked her to 'anglicize' name
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
LIST: San Francisco Bay Area marches, rallies and events mark Juneteenth
Salons reopen in San Mateo County, some employees stay home amid pandemic
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Chicago Juneteenth town hall event: WATCH LIVE
Show More
Robitussin, Dimetapp recalled over issue with dosage cups
Wild mountain lion suspected of killing 3 animals at SF Zoo
Shooting investigation shuts down part of Highway 4 in Antioch
Bay Area county now on state's COVID-19 watch list
Oakland factory shows support for Black Lives Matter with fortune cookies
More TOP STORIES News