AccuWeather forecast: Fog near coast overnight, mostly sunny tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but widespread areas of fog will develop near the coast and bay and push locally inland. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.Tomorrow and Sunday will have very similar patterns--mostly sunny except at the coast, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to lower 90s inland.Tomorrow also marks the beginning of summer, with the solstice occurring at 2:43PM. Sunday is Father's Day, and the weather will be quite mild and pleasant. The Bay Area's next warming trend will begin early next week.Santa Rosa 90San Francisco 69Oakland 75San Jose 87Concord 88Tonight: Fog Expands OvernightLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Lower to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Around 90Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 80s to Lower 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80sSunny & Warm Inland/Breezy & Cool at the CoastHighs: Lower 60s Coast to Lower 90s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now