AccuWeather forecast: Fog near coast overnight, mostly sunny tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but widespread areas of fog will develop near the coast and bay and push locally inland. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow and Sunday will have very similar patterns--mostly sunny except at the coast, with highs ranging from lower 60s at the coast to lower 90s inland.
Tomorrow also marks the beginning of summer, with the solstice occurring at 2:43PM. Sunday is Father's Day, and the weather will be quite mild and pleasant. The Bay Area's next warming trend will begin early next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 87
Concord 88
Coast:
Tonight: Fog Expands Overnight
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
Sunny & Warm Inland/Breezy & Cool at the Coast
Highs: Lower 60s Coast to Lower 90s Inland
