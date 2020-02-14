Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Fog returns to coast tonight, remains warm to hot inland tomorrow

Fog returns to the Coast tonight with patchy fog around the Bay Shoreline.

Lows fall into the upper 40s to lower 60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Thursday will see a stronger seabreeze bringing cooler temps to the Coast, while it remains rather warm to hot inland. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low 60s to low 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 68
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Concord 89

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Friday:
A deeper marine layer will likely lead to morning drizzle on the Coast. It is a mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy day with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.

