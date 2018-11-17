Accuweather Forecast: Fog, smoke, haze

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Spare the Air Alert is in effect, along with an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Expect fog, smoke, and hazy sun with highs ranging from 60-68.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/64
Fremont: 44/63
Redwood City : 38/62
San Francisco: 48/60
San Jose: 42/66
RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Hazy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Spare The Air Alert with hazy sunshine & poor air quality. Highs: 58-68.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!