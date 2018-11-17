WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Fog, smoke, haze

Friday night will bring smoky, hazy skies once again, with overnight low temperatures ranging from mid 30s inland to low 40s near the coast and bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect, along with an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Expect fog, smoke, and hazy sun with highs ranging from 60-68.

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/64
Fremont: 44/63
Redwood City : 38/62
San Francisco: 48/60
San Jose: 42/66

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT Hazy.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Spare The Air Alert with hazy sunshine & poor air quality. Highs: 58-68.

California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Warriors auctioning off 6 signed jerseys for Camp Fire relief efforts
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
California Wildfires: Why the smoke is sitting over the Bay Area
