Accuweather Forecast: Fog then showers today

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Today Until 8 a.m.
This morning's big weather story is more widespread thick fog for the morning commute. I believe visibility could remain below in a few areas until 10 a.m. Cooler temperatures also wait outside for you, middle 40s to lower 50s.
The fog transitions to a mostly cloudy and hazy sky by lunch. Afternoon highs reach in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Rain moves into the North Bay this evening slides south overnight and becomes scattered. The chance of scattered light showers lingers through tomorrow's morning commute. Clouds clear late across the North Bay which leads to dense fog forming. Low drop to similar levels as today.
Friday:
Increasing sunshine during our shortest daylight of the year (9 hours, 32 minutes and 52 seconds). The Winter Solstice (sun's most southern position of the year) occurs at 2:23 p.m. under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/50
Fremont: 61/48
Oakland: 60/51
Redwood City: 59/48
San Francisco: 59/52
San Jose: 62/50
San Rafael: 57/49
Santa Rosa: 58/43
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 48 - 5530 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Afternoon Rain
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mainly Gray
Highs: 56 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Gray
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Drizzle to Scattered Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
