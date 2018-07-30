AccuWeather Forecast: Fog to expand across the bay

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, but fog will expand from the coast locally across the bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny inland and over the bay, but fog will linger at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 80s and low 90s inland. Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with a chance of early morning coastal drizzle, but a more typical pattern of mid-summer warmth will return by the end of the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & Breezy/Spotty Drizzle PossibleLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Breezy/Areas of FogHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sAM Coastal Drizzle/Mostly Sunny by AfternoonHighs: Upper 50s to Upper 80s