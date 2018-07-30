WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Fog to expand across the bay

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, but fog will expand from the coast locally across the bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny inland and over the bay, but fog will linger at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to upper 80s and low 90s inland. Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with a chance of early morning coastal drizzle, but a more typical pattern of mid-summer warmth will return by the end of the week.

Concord 90
Oakland 70
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 64
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 87

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy/Spotty Drizzle Possible
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy/Areas of Fog
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Wednesday:
AM Coastal Drizzle/Mostly Sunny by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 80s

