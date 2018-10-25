WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Fog to hazy warm sunshine today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Milder and more humid air continues to produce widespread dense fog during the morning commute. Temperatures hover in the lower to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

By noon the fog fades to hazy sunshine with afternoon highs rising up nearly 2 to 7 degrees above average. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.

Fog returns tonight but to the usual areas which includes the Coast, San Francisco, East Bay shoreline and North Bay Valleys. Lows stretch from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 80/52
Fremont: 76/52
Oakland: 74/56
Redwood City: 76/48
San Francisco: 70/55
San Jose: 78/53
San Rafael: 76/52
Santa Rosa: 79/48

Coast
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Lows Clouds & Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 50- 55 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 70 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Fog then Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Friday:
With less fog to fade the extra sunshine warms our afternoon another 2 to 4 degrees above today's highs.

