AccuWeather forecast: Foggy and cold

Fog will make a comeback again tonight. It will be thick and dense in spots severely reducing visibility, especially for the morning commute Tuesday. Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Tuesday morning features that dense fog, slowly clearing as we head towards lunch.
The afternoon features mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
At night there is the chance of a light shower in the North Bay.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 53
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 57
San Jose: 59
Concord: 57
Coast:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Wednesday:
Morning drizzle leads to a mostly cloudy day with highs in the lower 60s.
