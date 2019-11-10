Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Foggy and cool

Tonight expect fog to roll back in from the Coast and spill into the Bay. Some areas could see locally dense fog dropping visibility very low.

It is a cool night with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday begins with fog that is slow to break down for sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 80s.

It is also a Spare the Air Day with moderate to poor air quality forecast.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 62
Oakland 66
San Jose 69
Concord 76

Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to lower 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Monday:
Our sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the low 60s to lower 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival kicks off in San Francisco
Car break-ins probably more common than number reported by police
Outage leaves thousands without power in San Bruno
Remembering fall of Berlin Wall 30 years later
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
Silicon Valley takes on 'Dopamine Fasting 2.0' to battle bad habits, addiction
Show More
Historic North Bay lighthouse reopens after $5 million makeover
PG&E slow to remove trees it deemed dangerous in Calistoga, homeowner says
7-year-old calls 911 after mom allegedly tries to stab him
Instagram likes going away? Company to hide like count for some US users
Suspect was on bond when UFC fighter's stepdaughter vanished
More TOP STORIES News