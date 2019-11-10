AccuWeather forecast: Foggy and cool

Tonight expect fog to roll back in from the Coast and spill into the Bay. Some areas could see locally dense fog dropping visibility very low.
It is a cool night with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday begins with fog that is slow to break down for sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 80s.
It is also a Spare the Air Day with moderate to poor air quality forecast.
Temperatures
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 62
Oakland 66
San Jose 69
Concord 76
Coast:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to lower 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Monday:
Our sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the low 60s to lower 80s.
