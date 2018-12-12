WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An infusion of warmer and more humid air continues this morning. Watch out for patchy dense fog, mist and drizzle during the commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The sun breaks free of the fog faster today. This means slightly milder afternoon highs, upper 50s to lower 60s.

Patchy dense fog returns tonight with slightly cooler lows, middle 30s to upper 40s.

Thursday:
Tomorrow features our brightest and warmest day this week. Highs climb a couple degrees, lower to middle 60s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/38
Fremont: 59/40
Oakland: 60/43
Redwood City: 60/39
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 60/40
San Rafael: 60/40
Santa Rosa: 61/35

Coast:
TODAY: Misty to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Dense Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Dense Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Dense Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Fog Returns
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Spotty Fog to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars & Limited Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Fog Areas to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Fog & Mist to Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees


