Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning

An infusion of warmer and more humid air continues this morning. Watch out for patchy dense fog, mist and drizzle during the commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to middle 50s.The sun breaks free of the fog faster today. This means slightly milder afternoon highs, upper 50s to lower 60s.Patchy dense fog returns tonight with slightly cooler lows, middle 30s to upper 40s.Tomorrow features our brightest and warmest day this week. Highs climb a couple degrees, lower to middle 60s.Concord: 62/38Fremont: 59/40Oakland: 60/43Redwood City: 60/39San Francisco: 59/47San Jose: 60/40San Rafael: 60/40Santa Rosa: 61/35TODAY: Misty to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Dense Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Dense FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Dense Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Fog ReturnsLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Spotty Fog to Hazy SunshineHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Stars & Limited FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Fog Areas to Hazy SunshineHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Fog & Mist to Hazy SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 37 - 42 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now