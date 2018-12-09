WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Foggy morning with a partly cloudy afternoon

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the west Delta, San Pablo Bay, East Bay and interior valleys. Visibility may be reduced to less than a quarter mile at times. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs ranging from 56-62.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 45/56
Fremont: 45/60
Redwood City: 40/59
San Francisco: 48/58
San Jose: 44/62

Coast:
TODAY: Partly sunny.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Partly sunny skies, cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly cloudy & cool.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Morning showers are expected with a storm ranking a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.


