AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy near the coast, bay

Friday night will be foggy near the coast and bay, mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 90s inland. Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.
Concord 93
Oakland 73
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 67
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 91
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 90s Inland
