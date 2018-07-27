WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy near the coast, bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Friday night will be foggy near the coast and bay, mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 90s inland. Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Concord 93
Oakland 73
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 67
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 91

Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Near 90

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 90s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
No Spare the Air Alert in effect
Hot and Cold: Bay Area microclimates on full display
More Weather
Top Stories
Damage from Carr Fire devastates residents as flames rage on
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
Yosemite Valley to remain closed due to Ferguson Fire
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Show More
Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire
Redding police chief loses home in Shasta County's Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
More News