AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy near the coast, bay

Friday night will be foggy near the coast and bay, mostly clear inland. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 90s inland. Sunday will be very much like tomorrow, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Near 90Tonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 90s Inland