Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy night, coastal drizzle ahead

It is a foggy night for most of us as our marine layer continues to grow. Coastal drizzle is also likely before dawn.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Lows drop into the low to upper 50s. Sunday continues our pattern of cool, comfortable temperatures. Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

Monday:
Cloudy morning with Coastal drizzle; sunnier afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to mid 80s

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 76
San Francisco: 67
Oakland: 72
San Jose: 82
Concord: 79

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another victim of deadly Camp Fire identified
Prolific Oven closing all locations by end of August
BART tracks closed between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations this weekend
Judge 'alarmed' by video of SF attack
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Jewelry store manager fights off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers: VIDEO
Show More
Family finds live frog in container of organic salad greens
Bay Area thrift stores to visit for National Thrift Store Day
15 years after 'Napoleon Dynamite,' actor who played Kip reflects on cult classic
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
More TOP STORIES News