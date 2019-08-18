AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy night, coastal drizzle ahead

It is a foggy night for most of us as our marine layer continues to grow. Coastal drizzle is also likely before dawn.
Lows drop into the low to upper 50s. Sunday continues our pattern of cool, comfortable temperatures. Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
Monday:
Cloudy morning with Coastal drizzle; sunnier afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to mid 80s
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 76
San Francisco: 67
Oakland: 72
San Jose: 82
Concord: 79
Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
