AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Formidable fog for our morning commute today. The fog is thicker (dangerously low visibility), more widespread and lingers during the entire morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to near 50 degrees.Clouds never completely clear the Coast but fades to fuzzy sunshine over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs reach the middle 60s at the Coast through San Francisco, upper 60s to lower 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.Low clouds and fog return to the Coast, Bay and North Bay Valleys tonight while lows return to the 40s.A slight offshore breeze develops tomorrow. This breeze tapers during the weekend. Expect above average temperatures all three days with Friday feeling the warmest.Concord: 78/46Fremont: 74/48Oakland: 71/48Redwood City: 73/45San Francisco: 66/49San Jose: 76/48San Rafael: 74/46Santa Rosa: 80/42TODAY: Fog then Partly CloudyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Fog then SunnyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming FoggyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PMHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog then SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of Dense FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy SpotsLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Low Clouds & FogLows: 45 - 50 Degrees