AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend

Formidable fog for our morning commute today. The fog is thicker (dangerously low visibility), more widespread and lingers during the entire morning commute. Dress for temperatures in the lower 40s to near 50 degrees.
Clouds never completely clear the Coast but fades to fuzzy sunshine over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs reach the middle 60s at the Coast through San Francisco, upper 60s to lower 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.
Low clouds and fog return to the Coast, Bay and North Bay Valleys tonight while lows return to the 40s.
Friday and Beyond:
A slight offshore breeze develops tomorrow. This breeze tapers during the weekend. Expect above average temperatures all three days with Friday feeling the warmest.
Temperatures
Concord: 78/46
Fremont: 74/48
Oakland: 71/48
Redwood City: 73/45
San Francisco: 66/49
San Jose: 76/48
San Rafael: 74/46
Santa Rosa: 80/42
Coast
TODAY: Fog then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Fog then Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Foggy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PM
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Fog then Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy Spots
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
