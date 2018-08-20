WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy start leads to sunny afternoon

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Its a grey start to our Monday with areas of dense fog in the North Bay and along the Coast. Clouds will be slow to clear for sunnier skies into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler compared to Sunday in the low 60s to upper 80s. There will be hazy skies and moderate air quality, but no Spare the Air alert has been issued for the region today. Overnight we see our marine layer thicken and blanket clouds across the Bay Area. Lows fall into the low to upper 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 65
Oakland 69
San Jose 80
Concord 87

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
This will be the coolest day of the week with morning clouds and coastal drizzle to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 60s to mid 80s.

