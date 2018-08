AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy start leads to sunny afternoon

Today's Temperatures

Its a grey start to our Monday with areas of dense fog in the North Bay and along the Coast. Clouds will be slow to clear for sunnier skies into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler compared to Sunday in the low 60s to upper 80s. There will be hazy skies and moderate air quality, but no Spare the Air alert has been issued for the region today. Overnight we see our marine layer thicken and blanket clouds across the Bay Area. Lows fall into the low to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa Rosa 81San Francisco 65Oakland 69San Jose 80Concord 87Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Low to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 80sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Low to Mid 50sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sThis will be the coolest day of the week with morning clouds and coastal drizzle to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs reach the low 60s to mid 80s.