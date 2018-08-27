AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's Monday and we begin with a gray deck of clouds over us and lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Pockets of mist exist near San Francisco and the Coast.
Expect a slow reveal of sunshine today with the Coast and Bay never completely clear. Highs remain 4 to 9 degrees cooler than average, lower to middle 60s along the Coast and San Francisco, upper 60s to middle 70s through the Bay and middle 70s to lower 80s Inland.
Expect a repeat of this morning tomorrow morning.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/59
Fremont: 76/60
Oakland: 68/59
Redwood City: 71/59
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 78/61
San Rafael: 73/56
Santa Rosa: 76/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 54 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor Mist
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees
Tuesday:
Two for Tuesday? Sure looks like our weather repeats itself tomorrow, possibly evening a couple degrees cooler during the afternoon.
