AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust ends with cooler than average weather

It's Monday and we begin with a gray deck of clouds over us and lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Pockets of mist exist near San Francisco and the Coast.Expect a slow reveal of sunshine today with the Coast and Bay never completely clear. Highs remain 4 to 9 degrees cooler than average, lower to middle 60s along the Coast and San Francisco, upper 60s to middle 70s through the Bay and middle 70s to lower 80s Inland.Expect a repeat of this morning tomorrow morning.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 79/59Fremont: 76/60Oakland: 68/59Redwood City: 71/59San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 78/61San Rafael: 73/56Santa Rosa: 76/54TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 54 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor MistLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTwo for Tuesday? Sure looks like our weather repeats itself tomorrow, possibly evening a couple degrees cooler during the afternoon.