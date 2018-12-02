WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Freeze Warning in effect for some Bay Area regions

It will be a cold night across the Bay Area. Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight for the Inland East Bay and North Bay where temps will get close, if not dip below freezing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It will be a cold night across the Bay Area. Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight for the Inland East Bay and North Bay where temps will get close, if not dip below freezing.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Bring in your pets, protect your plants and pipes. Lows drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s. Monday is a cool and partly sunny day with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 54
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Cool Afte

Tuesday:
Light showers return to the region. A Level 1 storm on the Storm Impact Scale is expected to bring less than .25" of rain to most cities. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.

