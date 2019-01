Accuweather Forecast: Freezing cold start today

Temperatures:

The second day of 2019 begins with widespread freezing temperatures. You'll notice a lack of frost. The air is just too dry. Prepare for temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland, lower to upper 30s around the Bay and upper 30s to lower 40s along the Coast and San Francisco.We receive total sunshine today with a less aggressive breeze and slightly milder afternoon highs, middle to upper 50s.A few high clouds and slightly more humidity keep us from being as chilly tonight. Tonight is our last chance for freezing temperatures this week. Lows range from the lower to upper 30s Inland, middle 30s to lower 40s for Bay neighborhoods and lower to middle 40s for the Coast and San Francisco.Tomorrow's forecast features high clouds and sunshine with highs similar to today.Concord: 55/33Fremont: 57/36Oakland: 56/40Redwood City: 56/34San Francisco: 55/44San Jose: 58/36San Rafael: 55/37Santa Rosa: 57/32TODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 31 - 37 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 36 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 33 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 32 - 37 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now