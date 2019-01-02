WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Freezing cold start today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

The second day of 2019 begins with widespread freezing temperatures. You'll notice a lack of frost. The air is just too dry. Prepare for temperatures in the upper 20s to middle 30s Inland, lower to upper 30s around the Bay and upper 30s to lower 40s along the Coast and San Francisco.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We receive total sunshine today with a less aggressive breeze and slightly milder afternoon highs, middle to upper 50s.

A few high clouds and slightly more humidity keep us from being as chilly tonight. Tonight is our last chance for freezing temperatures this week. Lows range from the lower to upper 30s Inland, middle 30s to lower 40s for Bay neighborhoods and lower to middle 40s for the Coast and San Francisco.

Thursday:
Tomorrow's forecast features high clouds and sunshine with highs similar to today.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/33
Fremont: 57/36
Oakland: 56/40
Redwood City: 56/34
San Francisco: 55/44
San Jose: 58/36
San Rafael: 55/37
Santa Rosa: 57/32

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 31 - 37 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 43 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 33 - 39 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees


