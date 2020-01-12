AccuWeather forecast: Freezing morning temperatures with sunshine and clouds

Forecast: Temperatures this morning are freezing in some of the valleys. Sunshine will prevail for the morning then clouds & a possible shower arrive for the second half of the day.
Chances are best in the north bay with just enough to get the ground wet.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Highs will remain below average today & through most of the week. A better chance of rain arrives Monday night. This will be a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
Oakland 56
Concord 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 57
Coast:
Partly Cloudy
High: 55
Low: 47
North Bay:
A chance of showers
High: 54
Low: 40
East Bay:
Partly Cloudy skies
High: 56
Low: 45
Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy
High 56
Low 40
Peninsula:
Partly cloudy
High: 55
Low: In the upper 30s
South Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
High: 57
Low: 45
Monday:
A cold morning. Late day showers possible.
