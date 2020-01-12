Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Freezing morning temperatures with sunshine and clouds

Forecast: Temperatures this morning are freezing in some of the valleys. Sunshine will prevail for the morning then clouds & a possible shower arrive for the second half of the day.

Chances are best in the north bay with just enough to get the ground wet.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will remain below average today & through most of the week. A better chance of rain arrives Monday night. This will be a level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 55
Oakland 56
Concord 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 57

Coast:
Partly Cloudy
High: 55
Low: 47

North Bay:
A chance of showers
High: 54
Low: 40

East Bay:
Partly Cloudy skies
High: 56
Low: 45

Inland East Bay:
Partly cloudy
High 56
Low 40

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy
High: 55
Low: In the upper 30s

South Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
High: 57
Low: 45

Monday:
A cold morning. Late day showers possible.

