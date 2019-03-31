Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday skies before rainy week ahead

Expect sunny skies with warmer high temps this afternoon before rain returns later this week.

Today is a spectacular day with sunny skies and mild temps! Highs range for the low 60s to mid-70s.





VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 48/76
Fremont: 48/74
Redwood City: 45/71
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 49/75

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid-60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
HIGHS: In the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm
Highs: In the mid-70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

MONDAY:
Chance of showers, not as warm.
HIGHS: 60-70.

