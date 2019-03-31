Accuweather Forecast: Gorgeous Sunday skies before rainy week ahead

Today is a spectacular day with sunny skies and mild temps! Highs range for the low 60s to mid-70s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 48/76
Fremont: 48/74
Redwood City: 45/71
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 49/75
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid-60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
HIGHS: In the mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid-70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm
Highs: In the mid-70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
MONDAY:
Chance of showers, not as warm.
HIGHS: 60-70.
