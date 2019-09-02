Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual cooling begins this week

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of low clouds developing near the coast and bay overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Gradual cooling will begin on Wednesday, as afternoon highs are likely to drop about 2 to 6 degrees lower over the next few days.

High temperatures will settle into a generally mild to warm pattern by the weekend, under mainly sunny skies.

Dorian:
Dorian begins moving north and slowly weakening as it jobs along the Southeast Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord 92
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 71
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 90

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny/Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames in SoCal
Odessa shooting rampage victims and injured identified
Neighbors: Oakland mother killed by stray bullet after leaving wedding reception
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Body found in Bay identified as suspect who fled police at Oakland Airport
Three little pigs invade Lafayette backyard
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Show More
71 arrests in multiagency sideshow crackdown in Antioch
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
Brush fire burns estimated 20-25 acres in Livermore
Disney World parks closing early Tuesday as Dorian approaches
Odessa gunman called FBI before deadly shooting began
More TOP STORIES News