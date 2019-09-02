AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual cooling begins this week

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with areas of low clouds developing near the coast and bay overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.
Gradual cooling will begin on Wednesday, as afternoon highs are likely to drop about 2 to 6 degrees lower over the next few days.
High temperatures will settle into a generally mild to warm pattern by the weekend, under mainly sunny skies.
Dorian:
Dorian begins moving north and slowly weakening as it jobs along the Southeast Coast.
Temperatures:
Concord 92
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 71
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 90
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: A Few Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny/Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland
