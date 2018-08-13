AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual cooling continues to middle of week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today begins with cloudy skies for a majority of the region. Gradual clearing midday leads to a mainly sunny day away from the coast. Highs range from the upper 50s to upper 80s. Gradual cooling will continue into the middle of the week, but temperatures climb again next weekend.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 86
Oakland 69
San Francisco 64
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 86
Coast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds Late Evening
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm & Hazy
Highs: Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds Late Evening
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny and Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to near 60
Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Some coastal drizzle is possible in the morning. Otherwise we see clouds giving way to sun and highs in the upper 50s to mid 80s.
