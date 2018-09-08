WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual cooling continues

Today will be sunny and mild to warm, but temperatures will be just a couple of degrees lower compared to yesterday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s near the bay and low 90s inland.

Gradual cooling will continue through next week, with high temperatures dropping well below average by midweek.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 91
Oakland 74
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 67
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 89

Coast
Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: In the 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear, Then Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Looking Ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 90 Inland

