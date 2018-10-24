WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Gradual warming continues

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wednesday night will be mostly clear early, with areas of fog developing near the coast and bay overnight.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. Thursday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland. Gradual warming will continue through Saturday, when inland highs reach into the mid to upper 80s. A breezy and much cooler pattern will begin on Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord 80
Oakland 72
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 68
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 79

Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80


North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Around 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Friday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

