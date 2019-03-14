Accuweather Forecast: Gradual warming today through Monday

We begin this morning clear and cooler. Temperatures range from the middle 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco. This is as cold as it gets for the rest of this week.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
High clouds take over our afternoon sky. You'll still need sunglasses. Highs reach the upper 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.
High clouds stick around tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s Inland and middle to upper 40s for the Bay and Coast.
Friday:
Mostly sunny with our first sign of spring warmth as San Jose reaches 70 degrees while other neighborhoods warm into the lower to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/41
Fremont: 64/41
Oakland: 62/43
Redwood City: 62/40
San Francisco: 59/43
San Jose: 64/42
San Rafael: 63/43
Santa Rosa: 66/38
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then High Clouds
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
