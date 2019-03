Accuweather Forecast: Gradual warming today through Monday

Temperatures:

We begin this morning clear and cooler. Temperatures range from the middle 30s Inland to near 50 degrees in San Francisco. This is as cold as it gets for the rest of this week.High clouds take over our afternoon sky. You'll still need sunglasses. Highs reach the upper 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and Inland.High clouds stick around tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s Inland and middle to upper 40s for the Bay and Coast.Mostly sunny with our first sign of spring warmth as San Jose reaches 70 degrees while other neighborhoods warm into the lower to upper 60s.Concord: 65/41Fremont: 64/41Oakland: 62/43Redwood City: 62/40San Francisco: 59/43San Jose: 64/42San Rafael: 63/43Santa Rosa: 66/38TODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then High CloudsHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now