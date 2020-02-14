AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then gorgeous weekend

Happy Friday!
A few leftover light showers continue during our morning commute. Best chance for any drops falls on our Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods. Temperatures linger in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
We begin with clouds then sunshine takes over and then high clouds return late this afternoon and increase through the evening. Expect breezy and even cooler conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s at the Coast to upper 60s Inland.
Over the ocean tonight a weak storm passes north to south. The chance of showers climbing onto land increases from San Francisco southward. Rainfall potential reaches up to .10" across the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay. Lows return to the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Our weekend features the best weather for outdoor activities.
Expect rapidly increasing sunshine Saturday morning with warmer afternoon temperatures.
Almost total sunshine dominates our Sunday, our warmest weekend day.
Dangerous winds develop Monday and linger through Tuesday.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 11 a.m. Monday - 5 p.m. Tuesday
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/53
Fremont: 63/54
Oakland: 64/55
Redwood City: 66/52
San Francisco: 62/53
San Jose: 65/54
San Rafael: 69/52
Santa Rosa: 68/49
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Best Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Better Chance of Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Better Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
