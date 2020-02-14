Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then gorgeous weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then gorgeous weekend

Happy Friday!
A few leftover light showers continue during our morning commute. Best chance for any drops falls on our Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods. Temperatures linger in the middle 40s to middle 50s.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

We begin with clouds then sunshine takes over and then high clouds return late this afternoon and increase through the evening. Expect breezy and even cooler conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s at the Coast to upper 60s Inland.

Over the ocean tonight a weak storm passes north to south. The chance of showers climbing onto land increases from San Francisco southward. Rainfall potential reaches up to .10" across the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay. Lows return to the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Our weekend features the best weather for outdoor activities.

Expect rapidly increasing sunshine Saturday morning with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Almost total sunshine dominates our Sunday, our warmest weekend day.

Dangerous winds develop Monday and linger through Tuesday.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: 11 a.m. Monday - 5 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/53
Fremont: 63/54
Oakland: 64/55
Redwood City: 66/52
San Francisco: 62/53
San Jose: 65/54
San Rafael: 69/52
Santa Rosa: 68/49

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Best Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Better Chance of Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Better Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News