AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers then gorgeous weekend

Happy Friday!A few leftover light showers continue during our morning commute. Best chance for any drops falls on our Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods. Temperatures linger in the middle 40s to middle 50s.We begin with clouds then sunshine takes over and then high clouds return late this afternoon and increase through the evening. Expect breezy and even cooler conditions this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s at the Coast to upper 60s Inland.Over the ocean tonight a weak storm passes north to south. The chance of showers climbing onto land increases from San Francisco southward. Rainfall potential reaches up to .10" across the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains and South Bay. Lows return to the middle 40s to middle 50s.Our weekend features the best weather for outdoor activities.Expect rapidly increasing sunshine Saturday morning with warmer afternoon temperatures.Almost total sunshine dominates our Sunday, our warmest weekend day.Dangerous winds develop Monday and linger through Tuesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH : 11 a.m. Monday - 5 p.m. TuesdayConcord: 67/53Fremont: 63/54Oakland: 64/55Redwood City: 66/52San Francisco: 62/53San Jose: 65/54San Rafael: 69/52Santa Rosa: 68/49TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Best Chance of ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 51 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Better Chance of ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Better Chance of ShowersLows: 49 - 54 Degrees