AccuWeather Forecast: Gray skies and mild temperatures

Today begins with gray skies for many. Clouds move back to the coast midday, allowing for a sunny and mild afternoon. Highs range from the mid-60s to mid-80s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --

Today begins with gray skies for many. Clouds move back to the coast midday, allowing for a sunny and mild afternoon.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from the mid-60s to mid-80s.

Temperatures:
Concord 82
Oakland 70
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 75

Coast
Today: Mix of Sun & Fog
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Fog & Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy Late
Lows: Low 50s

Inland
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

North Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Fog Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Low 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday:
Morning clouds to sun and a cooler afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

