AccuWeather Forecast: Gray skies and mild temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today begins with gray skies for many. Clouds move back to the coast midday, allowing for a sunny and mild afternoon.
Highs range from the mid-60s to mid-80s.
Temperatures:
Concord 82
Oakland 70
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 75
Coast
Today: Mix of Sun & Fog
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Fog & Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Becoming Cloudy Late
Lows: Low 50s
Inland
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
North Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Fog Developing Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Low 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Monday:
Morning clouds to sun and a cooler afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!