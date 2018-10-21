AccuWeather Forecast: Gray skies continue, lows in the 40s and 50s

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight clouds roll back in from the coast and spill into the Bay. Lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s. We begin Monday with rather cloudy skies that will gradually clear throughout the morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The afternoon features sunshine but it is a cooler day with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 62
Oakland 64
San Jose 70
Concord 74
Coast
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Tuesday:
Even cooler air arrives under partly cloudy skies; highs range from the low 60s to mid 70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!