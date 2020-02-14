Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Grey skies this morning, warmer temperatures later

Grey skies and patchy drizzle are with some of us this morning, but warmer weather is in store for the weekend.

A decrease in our onshore winds will be notable allowing afternoon highs to warm to near 90 inland.

On the peninsula, the Santa Clara valley and North Bay a warmer summer day is in store with mid 70s to mid 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Inland valleys will be on the toasty side through tomorrow.

The coast will be milder with highs in the mid & upper 60s after morning fog.

Never fear, our onshore flow continues for next week with more fog, low clouds & seasonal ( or cooler) temperatures.

Early August looks to be the most significant change in our weather pattern with a return to potentially hotter days as high pressure builds in from the south, shunting our cool breezes.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
Concord 90
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 85

Coast:
Today: Becoming partly cloudy & mild
Highs: 64-68
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: In the low to mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Morning low clouds, then sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 70s
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Lows: In the mid to upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Near 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Morning clouds, then sunny skies
Highs: 78-86
Tonight: Becoming cloudy
Lows: 50-53

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny after morning low clouds & breezy
Highs: 76-80
Tonight: Clouds increasing
Lows: In the upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: In the mid 80s
Tonight. Mostly clear
Lows: 56-58

Sunday:
Mild to hot. Highs: 62-94.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U.S., Bay Area health experts call for second COVID-19 shutdown
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'I'm afraid now for my son:' SF Armenian school vandalized overnight
SF restaurant owner uses N-word, faces fierce backlash
In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels
Did this Bay Area man deserve millions in COVID-19 PPP loans?
Here's how unemployed broke barriers to get EDD benefits
Show More
Parties blamed for skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in Oakland
Bay Area lawmaker wants 2nd shelter-in-place order
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Can't wear a face mask? You now need a doctor's note as proof in SF
Coronavirus updates: 2nd Alameda Co. Sheriff's Department employee dies of COVID-19 complications
More TOP STORIES News