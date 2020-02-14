AccuWeather forecast: Grey skies this morning, warmer temperatures later

Grey skies and patchy drizzle are with some of us this morning, but warmer weather is in store for the weekend.
A decrease in our onshore winds will be notable allowing afternoon highs to warm to near 90 inland.
On the peninsula, the Santa Clara valley and North Bay a warmer summer day is in store with mid 70s to mid 80s.
Inland valleys will be on the toasty side through tomorrow.
The coast will be milder with highs in the mid & upper 60s after morning fog.
Never fear, our onshore flow continues for next week with more fog, low clouds & seasonal ( or cooler) temperatures.
Early August looks to be the most significant change in our weather pattern with a return to potentially hotter days as high pressure builds in from the south, shunting our cool breezes.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
Concord 90
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 85
Coast:
Today: Becoming partly cloudy & mild
Highs: 64-68
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: In the low to mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Morning low clouds, then sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 70s
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Lows: In the mid to upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Near 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Morning clouds, then sunny skies
Highs: 78-86
Tonight: Becoming cloudy
Lows: 50-53
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny after morning low clouds & breezy
Highs: 76-80
Tonight: Clouds increasing
Lows: In the upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: In the mid 80s
Tonight. Mostly clear
Lows: 56-58
Sunday:
Mild to hot. Highs: 62-94.
