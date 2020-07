AccuWeather forecast: Grey skies this morning, warmer temperatures later

Temperatures:

Grey skies and patchy drizzle are with some of us this morning, but warmer weather is in store for the weekend.A decrease in our onshore winds will be notable allowing afternoon highs to warm to near 90 inland.On the peninsula, the Santa Clara valley and North Bay a warmer summer day is in store with mid 70s to mid 80s.Inland valleys will be on the toasty side through tomorrow.The coast will be milder with highs in the mid & upper 60s after morning fog.Never fear, our onshore flow continues for next week with more fog, low clouds & seasonal ( or cooler) temperatures.Early August looks to be the most significant change in our weather pattern with a return to potentially hotter days as high pressure builds in from the south, shunting our cool breezes.Santa Rosa 85Concord 90San Francisco 68Oakland 74San Jose 85Today: Becoming partly cloudy & mildHighs: 64-68Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: In the low to mid 50sToday: Morning low clouds, then sunny skiesHighs: In the mid 70sTonight: Becoming partly cloudyLows: In the mid to upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Near 90Tonight: ClearLows: In the upper 50sToday: Morning clouds, then sunny skiesHighs: 78-86Tonight: Becoming cloudyLows: 50-53Today: Sunny after morning low clouds & breezyHighs: 76-80Tonight: Clouds increasingLows: In the upper 50sToday: SunnyHighs: In the mid 80sTonight. Mostly clearLows: 56-58Mild to hot. Highs: 62-94.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now