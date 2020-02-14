Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Grey skies to start Easter Sunday, warmer temperatures in week ahead

Expect grey skies once again to start your Sunday.

The marine layer is over 2,500' deep this morning & there is drizzle from the coast, Marin and Sonoma this morning.

A slight wind shift is expected to an offshore component as high pressure begins to build into the west coast. Drier air will work to compress the marine layer clouds.

This stratus is expected to burn off this afternoon.

More warming arrives Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday will be springlike with widespread 70s.

Cooler days arrive the end of the week with possible showers into next weekend. Happy Easter!



Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 72
Concord 69
San Francisco 58
Oakland 65
San Jose 68

Coast:
Today: Cloudy with drizzle in the morning, then sunny & breezy
Highs: Near 60.
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the upper 40s.

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Today: Morning drizzle, a sunny afternoon
Highs: 69-72
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Lows: 44-47

East Bay:
Today: AM clouds & drizzle to PM sunshine
Highs: In the mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy lat
Lows: Near 50

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine
Highs: In the upper 60s
Tonight: Clear skies.

Lows: In the upper 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Morning patchy drizzle, then sunny & breezy
Highs: 62-65
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Lows: Near 50

South Bay:
Today:Turning partly cloudy
Highs: In the upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: 46-48.

