AccuWeather forecast: Grey skies to start Easter Sunday, warmer temperatures in week ahead

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Expect grey skies once again to start your Sunday.The marine layer is over 2,500' deep this morning & there is drizzle from the coast, Marin and Sonoma this morning.A slight wind shift is expected to an offshore component as high pressure begins to build into the west coast. Drier air will work to compress the marine layer clouds.This stratus is expected to burn off this afternoon.More warming arrives Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday will be springlike with widespread 70s.Cooler days arrive the end of the week with possible showers into next weekend. Happy Easter!Santa Rosa 72Concord 69San Francisco 58Oakland 65San Jose 68Today: Cloudy with drizzle in the morning, then sunny & breezyHighs: Near 60.Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: In the upper 40s.Tonight: Mostly CloudyToday: Morning drizzle, a sunny afternoonHighs: 69-72Tonight: Becoming partly cloudyLows: 44-47Today: AM clouds & drizzle to PM sunshineHighs: In the mid 60sTonight: Partly cloudy latLows: Near 50Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshineHighs: In the upper 60sTonight: Clear skies.Lows: In the upper 40sToday: Morning patchy drizzle, then sunny & breezyHighs: 62-65Tonight: Becoming partly cloudyLows: Near 50Today:Turning partly cloudyHighs: In the upper 60sTonight: Partly cloudyLows: 46-48.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now