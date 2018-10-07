AccuWeather Forecast: Gusty conditions continue

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Winds will continue to be active overnight. Expecting gusts 20-40mph out of the North which will keep our fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Hills, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz mountains as any fire can easily start and spread. It's a mild night in the low 50s to low 60s.
Monday morning begins with breezy conditions. Our winds will relax in the afternoon which will lessen our fire danger. It is a sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
Tonight's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 86
San Francisco 73
Oakland 80
San Jose 82
Concord 84
Coast
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Inland
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tuesday:
It's a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.
