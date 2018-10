AccuWeather Forecast: Gusty conditions continue

Tonight's Temperatures

Winds will continue to be active overnight. Expecting gusts 20-40mph out of the North which will keep our fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Hills, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz mountains as any fire can easily start and spread. It's a mild night in the low 50s to low 60s.Monday morning begins with breezy conditions. Our winds will relax in the afternoon which will lessen our fire danger. It is a sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: BreezyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: BreezyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: WindyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 80sTonight: WindyLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: BreezyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70sTonight: BreezyLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sIt's a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.