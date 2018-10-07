WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Gusty conditions continue

EMBED </>More Videos

Winds will continue to be active overnight. Expecting gusts 20-40 mph out of the North which will keep our fire danger high.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Winds will continue to be active overnight. Expecting gusts 20-40mph out of the North which will keep our fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Hills, East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz mountains as any fire can easily start and spread. It's a mild night in the low 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday morning begins with breezy conditions. Our winds will relax in the afternoon which will lessen our fire danger. It is a sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Tonight's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 86
San Francisco 73
Oakland 80
San Jose 82
Concord 84

Coast
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Inland
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Windy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday:
It's a sunny and mild day with highs in the mid 60s to low 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storm Summary: Tuesday
Close call in San Rafael mall as roof collapses during heavy rains
First rain of season triggers chaotic commute in Bay Area
Roof collapses at store during morning rainstorm in San Rafael
More Weather
Top Stories
Brush fires burn structures, prompt highway closures near Vacaville
SpaceX to attempt rocket launch and landing
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
Oakland rallies against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation
Show More
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
The Slow Rebuild: One Year after the North Bay Fires
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Fleet Week air show over San Francisco Bay
How Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation will affect the Supreme Court
More News