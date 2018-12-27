Accuweather Forecast: Gusty winds continue overnight

Gusty winds will continue overnight so a Wind Advisory remains in effect until Friday morning for the hills above 1,000' and for Lake and Solano Counties.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clear skies will lead to chilly conditions in the morning. A crisp, sunny day is on tap for Friday with lighter winds.
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 58
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Crisp & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Gusty & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Chilly, Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Breezy, Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Saturday:
A cold morning will be followed by a sunny afternoon with highs near average.
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia