WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Gusty winds continue overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Gusty winds will continue overnight so a Wind Advisory remains in effect until Friday morning for the hills above 1,000' and for Lake and Solano Counties.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Clear skies will lead to chilly conditions in the morning. A crisp, sunny day is on tap for Friday with lighter winds.

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 58
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Crisp & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Gusty & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Chilly, Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Breezy, Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Saturday:
A cold morning will be followed by a sunny afternoon with highs near average.

Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
Trump weighs in after police report suspect in officer's death is in US illegally
SF officials speaking out against Raiders potentially playing at AT&T Park
Chief calls slain Newman Cpl. Ron Singh an 'American patriot'
Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal shooting of Newman police officer
Government shutdown likely to stretch into next week
Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Show More
WATCH LIVE: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
SJPD share details of Christmas officer-involved shooting that killed woman
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
More News